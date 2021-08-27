Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 30,000 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

