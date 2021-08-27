Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €20.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on G. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €18.34 ($21.58).

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

