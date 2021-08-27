Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €32.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.83 ($36.26).

Uniper stock opened at €34.13 ($40.15) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.21. Uniper has a 52 week low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 52 week high of €33.97 ($39.96).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

