Wedbush Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $470.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $457.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $459.73. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

