Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,591 iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $34.25 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

