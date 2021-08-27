Millennium Management LLC Invests $315,000 in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,013,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $887.92 million, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.72. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.17.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

