Millennium Management LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000.

LMAOU stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

