Millennium Management LLC Purchases 858 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

