Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tiptree worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 160.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 47.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 30.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 101.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 79,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

TIPT stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

