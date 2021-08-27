Millennium Management LLC Sells 6,017 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Mistras Group worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 378,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. 47.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,092.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG opened at $9.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MG. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

