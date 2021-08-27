Millennium Management LLC Has $353,000 Stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 87.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $458.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

