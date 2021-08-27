Millennium Management LLC Takes $359,000 Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Sidoti raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $677.41 million, a PE ratio of -47.31 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

