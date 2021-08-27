Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Griffon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Griffon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFF opened at $23.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

