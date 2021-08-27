Morgan Stanley Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) by 18,596.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.41% of Graybug Vision worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

GRAY stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Graybug Vision Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.