Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 998,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 17,267.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.19 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.