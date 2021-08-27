Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QUOT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

QUOT stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $55,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after buying an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 78.5% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

