STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) PT Raised to $37.00

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

