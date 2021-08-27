WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

WOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 57.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 292,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 54.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

