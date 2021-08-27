Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

