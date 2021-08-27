Morgan Stanley Sells 77,107 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 77,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.13. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

