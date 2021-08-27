Morgan Stanley Sells 13,885 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.