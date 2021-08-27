Morgan Stanley Buys 196,236 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 438,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.