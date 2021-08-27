Morgan Stanley Sells 320,257 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.09 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

