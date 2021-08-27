Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Position Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 320,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after purchasing an additional 689,358 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,741 shares of company stock valued at $690,250 in the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $50.09 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

