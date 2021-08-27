Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $656.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.21. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

