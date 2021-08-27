ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $14,613,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $10,806,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $9,198,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.65.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

