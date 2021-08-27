Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.08 on Friday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.