Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1,443.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 21,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

