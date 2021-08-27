ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1,443.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 718,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,832,000 after buying an additional 137,610 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 98.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $15.46 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.