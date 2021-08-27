Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zuora were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,554 shares of company stock worth $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZUO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

