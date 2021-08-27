Credit Suisse Group Raises U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

