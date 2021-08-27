InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of IHG opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 652,455 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth $3,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.