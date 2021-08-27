Zacks Investment Research Lowers Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.17.

NYSE:ERF opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 271,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Enerplus by 142.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 59,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $12,942,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Enerplus by 52.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 482,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

