Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.92.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 258.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 854,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 230,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

