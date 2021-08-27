Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) versus Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Critical Survey

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) and Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vinci Partners Investments and Hamilton Lane, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinci Partners Investments 1 0 4 0 2.60 Hamilton Lane 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vinci Partners Investments presently has a consensus target price of $23.80, indicating a potential upside of 69.52%. Hamilton Lane has a consensus target price of $93.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.46%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Hamilton Lane.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Hamilton Lane shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Hamilton Lane’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinci Partners Investments $66.01 million 11.81 $33.02 million $0.45 31.20 Hamilton Lane $341.64 million 13.74 $98.02 million $2.73 32.42

Hamilton Lane has higher revenue and earnings than Vinci Partners Investments. Vinci Partners Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hamilton Lane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vinci Partners Investments and Hamilton Lane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinci Partners Investments N/A N/A N/A Hamilton Lane 35.04% 60.79% 20.55%

Summary

Hamilton Lane beats Vinci Partners Investments on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

