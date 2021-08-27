Wolfe Research Increases Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $650.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $520.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.52.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $552.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.58. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at $20,690,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,247,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.