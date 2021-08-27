New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,294,319 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on EDU. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.
