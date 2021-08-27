New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.08. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 1,294,319 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. DBS Vickers cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after buying an additional 54,506,874 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after buying an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

