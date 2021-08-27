I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $68.04

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.04, but opened at $66.06. I-Mab shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 11,549 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter worth about $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,656,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.