Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

