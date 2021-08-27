Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $10.64

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.21. Zhihu shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 24,167 shares trading hands.

ZH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

