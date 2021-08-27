Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at CIBC

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

MMX stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.