Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

LPI stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $747.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.97. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

