Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 72,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.