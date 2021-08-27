Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.51. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 109,183 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $4,939,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

