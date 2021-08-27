GameStop (NYSE:GME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 231,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,406,212 shares.The stock last traded at $213.48 and had previously closed at $210.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of -2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 35.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

