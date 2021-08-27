Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Drops By 99.8%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOQDQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Sonde Resources Company Profile

Sonde Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded by Leif Snethun on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

