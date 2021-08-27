Short Interest in Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Drops By 99.8%

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the July 29th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SOQDQ stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Sonde Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.
Sonde Resources Company Profile
Read More: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.