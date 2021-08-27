SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 147,800 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get SMC alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43. SMC has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.