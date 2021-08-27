Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 8,200.0% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SHZHY stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. Shenzhou International Group has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

