Critical Comparison: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) versus Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and Holicity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75 Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Holicity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65% Holicity N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Holicity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.26 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.44 Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Holicity shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

