Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) versus Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) Critical Comparison

Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Holicity and Verra Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holicity 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 1 3 0 2.75

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.52%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Holicity.

Profitability

This table compares Holicity and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holicity N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 0.08% 16.49% 3.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holicity and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holicity N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Verra Mobility $393.59 million 6.26 -$4.58 million $0.32 47.44

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than Holicity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Holicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Holicity on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Holicity Company Profile

Holicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities. The company was founded on August 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

